Exercise Aman-17: Warships from various countries reach Karachi Port

KARACHI: The warships from various countries reached Karachi Port Thursday morning to participate in Exercise Aman-17.

The warships that have arrived so far are from Russia, China and United States of America.

Water salute was presented for the warships on reaching the port. The peace exercise will start from Friday (tomorrow), said the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy. "The warships from 36 countries will be part of the exercise."

There will be three from Russia, four from US, and one each from Indonesia, Australia and Turkey among others.

