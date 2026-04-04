Sindh announces two-day holiday for Christian community on Easter

Members of Christian community attend the Easter Sunday service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

The Sindh government has announced a two-day holiday for the Christian community on the occasion of Easter, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

Christian employees working in the proviral government departments will be granted holidays on April 5 and 6 to celebrate their religious festival, read the notification.

Christians celebrate the Easter — one of the most important festivals for the community — with traditional zeal and religious fervour every year.

Special services are hosted at different places where the Christian community attends prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Authorities have beefed up security nationwide to maintain law and order during the occasion.

Separately, Punjab Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique on Friday said that that comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements were being ensured across the province to maintain law and order during the Holy Week of the Christian community.