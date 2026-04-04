 
Geo News

Sindh announces two-day holiday for Christian community on Easter

Christian employees working in provincial govt departments will be granted holidays on April 5 and 6

By
Web Desk
|

Published April 04, 2026

Members of Christian community attend the Easter Sunday service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — Reuters
Members of Christian community attend the Easter Sunday service at the Holy Trinity Cathedral Church of Pakistan, in Karachi on April 20, 2025. — Reuters

The Sindh government has announced a two-day holiday for the Christian community on the occasion of Easter, according to an official notification issued on Friday.

Christian employees working in the proviral government departments will be granted holidays on April 5 and 6 to celebrate their religious festival, read the notification.

Christians celebrate the Easter — one of the most important festivals for the community — with traditional zeal and religious fervour every year. 

Special services are hosted at different places where the Christian community attends prayers for salvation, and for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

Authorities have beefed up security nationwide to maintain law and order during the occasion.

Separately, Punjab Minister and Chairman Cabinet Committee on Law and Order Khawaja Salman Rafique on Friday said that that comprehensive and foolproof security arrangements were being ensured across the province to maintain law and order during the Holy Week of the Christian community.

Postponement sought for Karachi matric exams set to begin April 7
Postponement sought for Karachi matric exams set to begin April 7
45 killed, 105 injured as rains wreak havoc across KP
45 killed, 105 injured as rains wreak havoc across KP
Hundreds attend funeral prayers in Barcelona for businessman killed in encounter
Hundreds attend funeral prayers in Barcelona for businessman killed in encounter
Provinces directed to rein in inflation, issue revised fare notification
Provinces directed to rein in inflation, issue revised fare notification
Pakistan rejects 'misleading, unfounded' commentary on UAE's debt repayment
Pakistan rejects 'misleading, unfounded' commentary on UAE's debt repayment
Heavy rains expected across Pakistan from April 5: PMD
Heavy rains expected across Pakistan from April 5: PMD
Bilawal slams 'illegal war' on Iran, fears Middle East conflict will engulf entire world
Bilawal slams 'illegal war' on Iran, fears Middle East conflict will engulf entire world
Motorway police dismiss reports of surveillance camera theft on Sukkur-Multan section video
Motorway police dismiss reports of surveillance camera theft on Sukkur-Multan section