Provinces directed to rein in inflation, issue revised fare notification

Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chairs a meeting. — Radio Pakistan/File

Federal minister orders weekly monitoring of essential commodities.

Iqbal directs committees to regulate wholesale and retail prices.

Says Impact of govt's subsidies must be reflected in market prices.



ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Saturday directed provincial governments to take immediate measures to curb inflationary pressures following a recent hike in fuel prices.

Chairing an online meeting of the National Price Monitoring Committee (NPMC), the federal minister instructed the provincial authorities to ensure that transport departments issue revised fare notifications within 24 hours and strictly enforce them.

He emphasised that the benefit of government subsidies must not be negated by arbitrary increases imposed by transporters.

The meeting reviewed the impact of rising petroleum prices on transportation fares and essential commodities.

Officials informed the committee that diesel prices had increased significantly, while transport fares across major urban centres had risen by 25–30% on average, with some routes reporting increases of up to 50%.

The federal minister directed chief secretaries to assign clear responsibility to provincial transport secretaries for fare regulation and compliance.

He also called for enhanced field enforcement, including random inspections and verification mechanisms to check overcharging.

Highlighting the likelihood of a “second-round effect” on food prices due to higher logistics costs, the minister ordered weekly monitoring of essential commodities.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics was tasked with sharing district-wise price rankings on a weekly basis to identify abnormal trends, enabling timely corrective action by provincial administrations.

The minister further directed market committees and district administrations to regulate wholesale and retail prices and monitor profit margins to prevent hoarding and profiteering.

Special emphasis was placed on ensuring uninterrupted supply of perishable and staple items, including tomatoes, onions, potatoes, wheat, rice and pulses.

Referring to government subsidies, the minister stressed that their intended impact must be reflected in market prices.

“If subsidies are fully passed on as price increases, their purpose becomes useless,” he observed.

The meeting also raised concerns over the price differential of urea fertiliser between domestic and international markets, warning of potential smuggling risks.

He directed the Ministry of Interior and provincial authorities to take immediate steps to prevent smuggling and ensure adequate availability for farmers.