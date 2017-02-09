Film actress Shabnam to arrive in Karachi today

KARACHI: Famous film actress Shabnam is arriving in Karachi today at 4PM by Pakistan International Airline PK 267 to participate in Karachi Literature Festival (KLF).

Shabnam will attend two session at the KLF, the first on Saturday 2:15 till 3:15 PM titled “Phool aur Shabnam” in which Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari will be in conversation with Shabnam.

The second session will held on Sunday February 12 from 3.30 – 4.30 PM titled “Cinema across the Borders” the session will be moderated by Umber Khairi, whereas Shabnam, Nadeem Baig, Priyanka Jha, Mustafa Qureshi and Asif Raza Mir will be in the panel. This is the first time that actress Shabnam is participating in any literature festival.

Shabnam is her film-name, her real name is Jharna Basak. She remained active in Lollywood from 1960’s to 1980’s. Even though her mother tongue is Urdu but her place of birth is Dhaka. She got married to Robin Ghosh, a well-known play back singer and music composer who died in 2016. Aina, Ladla, Andleeb, Aahat and Sharafat were famous movies of actress Shabnam. The actress won 13 Nigar awards and has appeared in over 180 films.

