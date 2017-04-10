Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiris in IoK

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops martyred four more Kashmiri youth in occupied Kashmir on Monday, taking the death toll from Indian brutality to at least 12 over the past two days.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian troops killed the youth during a violent military operation in Keran area of Kupwara district.

Indian forces had killed at least eight youth including two teenage boys and injured over 100 when they opened fire on demonstrators protesting against the holding of sham Indian parliamentary elections in Badgam, Srinagar and Gandarbal districts on Sunday.

However, the poll drama totally flopped with turnout remaining below six as official figures stated.

Meanwhile, internet services will continue to remain suspended in the entire Kashmir valley till April 12, officials told media.

Joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yaseen Malik had called for a boycott of the by-polls and a complete shutdown in the region over the weekend, resulting in heightened security and low voter turnout when the polling began.

In Budgam district, Indian forces used tear gas to counter stone-pelting protesters, but then opened fire on Kashmiris, a senior police official told Reuters.

The by-election in Srinagar was held to fill a vacant seat in the Lok Sabha, India's lower house of Parliament. A second by-poll in the state for a separate Lok Sabha seat is set to take place on April 12 in Anantnag. The results of both polls are set to be announced on April 15.

The violence in occupied Kashmir largely in the form of troops firing on civilian crowds with shotguns after protesters throw stones, has left over 84 civilians dead and more than 12,000 civilians and security force personnel wounded.

UN should take note of atrocities in IoK: FO

Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria strongly condemned the atrocities by Indian security forces in IoK. Zakaria said that the United Nations should take note of the matter.

The FO spokesman posted on Twitter, in wake of the recent brutal incident in IOK.

He said that Pakistan will continue its diplomatic, moral and political support to the Kashmiris in their indigenous movement for self-determination.

The FO spokesman urged the international community to take action to put the bloodshed to an end by Indian forces in the occupied valley.

