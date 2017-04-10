Historical building of Jufelhurst School demolished in Karachi

KARACHI: The demolition of a historical house, situated within the premises of a government school in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar area, has drawn public outrage besides causing damage to the school building and leaving students stranded.

The Jufelhurst School was established in 1931 by Sybil D’Abero who had also built her 500-yard residence within the school boundary. According to reports, the building was also declared a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department.

However, with no regard for its historical significance, the claimants of the property namely Adnan, Zeeshan and Muhammad Abid, allegedly had the house and parts of school building razed to the ground late Saturday night.

Neighbours and the school administration, upon witnessing the spectacle, called in police who stopped further demolition of the site and demanded that the parties show evidence supporting their right to the property.

Students of grade 4 and 5, who arrived for their classes early Monday morning, had no place to study after part of their school building was also razed during the demolition process. They were consequently forced to sit outside on the rubble and continue with their classes.

The parties - the claimants and the school administration - have been summoned to the office of Deputy Commissioner East today (Monday), so that their documents can be verified.

The claimants say they purchased the property from its heirs, who live abroad.

Former administrator of Karachi, Fahim Zaman claims the land mafia is behind the demolition of the building. He said he had once taken President of Pakistan People's Party in Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on a tour of the school.

"The historical school building should have been offered protection but instead it has been razed to the ground," the former administrator lamented.

Case registered

Meanwhile, Inspector-General Police (IGP) Sindh AD Khawaja said police have registered a case for the incident.

"The FIR has been filed against those who took part in this, and nobody will be spared in the investigation," he told reporters this morning.

"This was our national heritage, and whoever demolished it carried out a serious crime. The people who carried out this crime, whether they were a police officer or a common man, they will not be spared," he said.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah took notice of the matter and sought separate reports from Education and Culture secretaries.

Police have also consulted the Sindh Culture Department to verify whether the house was a heritage site.

IN PICTURES: Up and close the demolished Jufelhurst school

Police silent spectator

Sindh Education Minister Jam Mehtab Dahar said the police were a silent spectator during the demolition of the historic building.

Speaking to reporters after his visit to Jufelhurst School, the education minister said: “The police is responsible for the protection of government and heritage sites. The department played a negative role in the entire episode,” further adding, “civil society, media and education department saved the school from complete demolishment.”

The education minister added that a FIR has been lodged in which three people are nominated. “This is a big and serious crime and should be tackled as such so in the future no mafia can do something like this.”

FIA takes action

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has initiated a probe against an official for his involvement in the demolition of a historic building. According to sources privy to the development, FIA has placed the name of an official, Inspector Adnan, in the Exit Control List over his alleged involvement in the demolition.

Earlier, the department had approved Inspector Adnan`s four-month leave request for travelling abroad, starting from today (April 10), but in view of starting an inquiry against him, the approval has been taken back.



Photo of building before demolition

