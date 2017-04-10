IN PICTURES: Up and close the demolished Jufelhurst school

The historical Jufelhurst School, which was established by Sybil D’Abero in 1931, was demolished Saturday night, leading to public outcry and leaving its students abandoned.

The cultural building was located inside a government school in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar area and was labelled a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department. However, the claimants of the property – namely Adnan, Zeeshan, and Muhammad Abid – allegedly had the house and parts of school building razed to the ground.

Check out in pictures what has transpired so far:

0



0





