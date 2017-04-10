There were four structures on the Jufelhurst School's grounds, of which one was closed due to damage; the corrugated iron roof, on the other hand, is open to the sky. November 20, 2013/Flickr/shameenkhanbrohi
The historical Jufelhurst School, which was established by Sybil D’Abero in 1931, was demolished Saturday night, leading to public outcry and leaving its students abandoned.
The cultural building was located inside a government school in Karachi's Soldier Bazaar area and was labelled a heritage site by the Sindh Culture Department. However, the claimants of the property – namely Adnan, Zeeshan, and Muhammad Abid – allegedly had the house and parts of school building razed to the ground.
Check out in pictures what has transpired so far:
IN PICTURES: Up and close the demolished Jufelhurst school was posted in pakistan of Geo TV - https://www.geo.tv
on April 10, 2017 and was last updated on April 10, 2017. This news story is related to Breaking News, Cultural Building Demolished, Demolished School, Geo News, Jufelhurst School, Karachi News, Latest News, Pakistan News, The Jufelhurst School. Permanent link to the news story "IN PICTURES: Up and close the demolished Jufelhurst school" is https://www.geo.tv/latest/137519-IN-PICTURES-Up-and-close-the-demolished-Jufelhurst-school
.