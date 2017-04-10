Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence should serve as warning: Pakistan Defence Minister

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Khawaja Asif on Monday said the death sentence of Kulbhushan Jadhav should serve as a warning to those engaged in terrorism in Pakistan.

“Those plotting against Pakistan will not be spared,” Asif said while speaking to Geo News.

The defence minister made it clear that Jadhav’s sentencing was according to the law. Khawaja Asif added that all constitutional force would be used against those acting against the sovereignty of Pakistan.

“Soldiers and civilians of Pakistan have given sacrifices for this country and their sacrifices demand us to give a befitting reply to terrorists and those who aid and facilitate them.”

The defence minister further said that Jadhav’s confession was a public document and if India raises the issue of his death sentence, Pakistan will give them a reply. “Jadhav came from the approval of the Indian government…there is no doubt that India is fueling terrorism in Pakistan.”

According to Asif, the entire world had acknowledged Pakistan’s struggle against terrorism and the country was dealing with this menace from both the eastern and western front.

Pakistan has sentenced an Indian RAW agent Kulbhushan Jadhav to death for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi, the ISPR said Monday.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded by the FGCM under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

According to an ISPR press release, Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

