3.3-magnitude earthquake hits Balochistan's Panjgur

Picture showing a Richter Scale reading of a earthquake. — Reuters/File

PANJGUR: An earthquake of 3.3 magnitude hit parts of Balochistan's Panjgur early on Wednesday with an epicentre about 85 kilometres north of the district.

The earthquake measured 3.3 in magnitude and was recorded at a depth of 12 kilometres, said the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) of the Pakistan Meteorological Department.

It added that the epicentre was about 85 kilometres north of the district headquarters.

Residents reported feeling brief tremors, prompting some people to move outdoors as a precaution.

However, authorities said there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage following the earthquake.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.