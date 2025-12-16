 
Two-year-old dies after falling into sewage pit in Layyah

Bereaved family and locals urge Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz to take notice of tragic incident

Web Desk
December 16, 2025

This still taken from a video shows two-year-old boy who died after falling into an open sewage pit in Layyah district. — YouTube/Geo News/screengrab
  • Toddler falls into pit while playing outside house, says father.
  • Residents say village lacks a formal sewage system.
  • Locals say no action taken after six months of appeals.

In a shocking incident, a two-year-old boy lost his life after falling into an open sewage pit in the Layyah district of Punjab.

The toddler was playing outside his house when he suddenly fell into the pit in Kakkar Wala village, said his father.

Residents said the village lacks a formal sewage system, adding that they have been appealing to authorities for six years, but no action has been taken.

Locals said they built sewage pits themselves to manage waste.

The bereaved family and neighbours urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to take notice of the incident and the situation.

The tragedy comes just days after a similar incident in Lodhran, where a seven-year-old child died after falling into an open manhole.

The incident prompted the Punjab CM to remove the district commissioner and order strict action.

"He went to the market with his father to buy breakfast, and while returning, he fell into the manhole," the boy’s uncle said, describing the incident that took place in the Dhanot area. "He remained trapped for two hours before his body was recovered."

Additional Deputy Commissioner Liaqat Ali Gillani confirmed that a case had been registered against the contractor and the highway’s sub-engineer responsible for maintaining the area. 

“The matter is under investigation, and strict action will be taken,” he had added.

