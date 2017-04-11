Huge fire destroys France's Grande-Synthe migrant camp

A huge fire tore through the Grande-Synthe migrant camp outside the northern French city of Dunkirk late Monday, reducing it to "a heap of ashes", the regional chief said.

Firefighters said at least 10 people had been injured in the blaze at the camp, which was home to some 1,500 people, mostly Iraqi Kurds, living in closely packed wooden huts.

"There is nothing left but a heap of ashes," Michel Lalande, prefect of France's Nord region, told reporters at the scene as firefighters continued to battle the flames which were visible from several kilometres (miles) away.

"It will be impossible to put the huts back where they were before."

The migrants were evacuated and would be rehoused in emergency accommodation, the prefect said, adding that the Dunkirk suburb of Grande-Synthe had already made two gymnasiums available.

Lalande said the blaze had been started after a fight on Monday afternoon between Afghans and Kurds at the camp that had left six injured with knife wounds.

"There must have been fires deliberately set in several different places, it is not possible otherwise. It seems that it is related to fights between Iraqis and Afghans," said Olivier Caremelle, chief of staff of local mayor Damien Careme.

"What I can see for myself is that everything has burned down. There is a communal kitchen and the information point, but it's impossible to walk through the camp and get a really accurate idea of the extent of the damage," Caramelle said.

Fights between the migrants continued after midnight, with riot police struggling to contain them and occasionally being pelted with stones, according to an AFP correspondent.

"No one is able to explain how these events could have happened," said Lalande.

The population of the Grande-Synthe camp has swelled since the destruction last October of the squalid "Jungle" camp near Calais, about 40 kilometres (25 miles) away.

According to several witnesses, disagreements arose after an increase in the number of Afghans who arrived from the "Jungle" camp.

The Afghans were apparently unhappy at being put up in the communal kitchens while the Kurds slept in chalets.

Their arrival had increased tensions, according to Caremelle.

French officials had said in mid-March that security forces were planning to start dismantling the camp following clashes at the site.

For more than a decade France's northern coast has been a magnet for refugees and migrants trying to reach Britain, with French authorities repeatedly tearing down camps in the region.

Migrants gather along the northern coast in France seeking to break into trucks heading to Britain or pay smugglers to help them get across the Channel.

There have been several violent incidents at the Grande-Synthe camp, with police intervening last month after five men were injured in a fight. Another man was stabbed in November.

