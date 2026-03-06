WATCH: Pastors pray for Trump in Oval Office amid US-Israel war with Iran

Group of pastors praying over US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office at White House. — Screengrab via X/@Scavino47

A video released by White House officials has gone viral showing US President Donald Trump surrounded by a group of pastors praying over him in the Oval Office, as US and Israeli military campaign against Iran enter its seventh day.

Critics warn that the offensive risks worsening humanitarian conditions and destabilising an already tense region.

The video, shared by White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, shows a prayer circle of prominent religious leaders from across the US. Trump sits behind his desk with eyes closed as Pastor Tom Mullins leads the ceremony.

Pastor Mullins said: "We are honoured to come before Your presence today, lifting up the arms of our president. We pray for Your continued blessing and favour to rest upon him. We pray for wisdom from heaven to flood his heart and mind and for Your guidance during these challenging times."

He also prayed for the protection of US troops and for the president to lead the nation with strength and grace.

The strikes have escalated tensions across the Middle East, with analysts cautioning that continuous retaliation could prolong the cycle of conflict.

The US Department of Defence said Operation Epic Fury targets Iran's missiles, production facilities, and naval assets.

After the death of its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a joint US‑Israeli airstrike on Tehran, Iran has launched a series of retaliatory missile and drone attacks on Israel, Gulf states, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, claiming to target American facilities in response.

The US confirmed that six soldiers were killed when a drone struck a facility in Port Shuaiba, Kuwait. Critics say the human and infrastructural toll underlines the urgent need for diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation.