US Justice Dept releases Epstein documents with claims against Trump

An image of US President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected by the campaign group Led By Donkeys on Windsor Castle, after the arrival of Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain, September 16, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department published additional FBI documents describing interviews with a woman who said President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents had not been made public under previous congressionally-mandated file releases related to the late convicted sex offender because they were mistakenly marked "duplicative," the department said.

Democrats are investigating the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.

The documents released include descriptions of multiple 2019 interviews the FBI held with the woman, who alleged she was assaulted by both Epstein and Trump while she was between 13 and 15 years old.

In one interview, the woman said Epstein took her to "either New York or New Jersey" and introduced her to Trump.

The woman said she and people close to her received threatening calls over the years demanding she keep quiet that she believed were related to Epstein.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the Epstein allegations, and the Justice Department previously said some of the documents it has released "contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump."

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of covering up details of the Epstein investigation that could negatively impact Trump.

On Wednesday, a House committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer questions about the Justice Department´s handling of the documents.