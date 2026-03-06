 
Geo News

US Justice Dept releases Epstein documents with claims against Trump

Documents include interviews with woman who said Trump sexually assaulted her

By
Reuters
|

March 06, 2026

An image of US President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected by the campaign group Led By Donkeys on Windsor Castle, after the arrival of  Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain, September 16, 2025. — Reuters
An image of US President Donald Trump alongside disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is projected by the campaign group Led By Donkeys on Windsor Castle, after the arrival of  Trump and first lady Melania Trump for a state visit to the country, in Windsor, Berkshire, Britain, September 16, 2025. — Reuters

WASHINGTON: The US Justice Department published additional FBI documents describing interviews with a woman who said President Donald Trump sexually assaulted her after she was introduced to him by Jeffrey Epstein.

The documents had not been made public under previous congressionally-mandated file releases related to the late convicted sex offender because they were mistakenly marked "duplicative," the department said.

Democrats are investigating the Trump administration's handling of the Epstein files.

The documents released include descriptions of multiple 2019 interviews the FBI held with the woman, who alleged she was assaulted by both Epstein and Trump while she was between 13 and 15 years old.

In one interview, the woman said Epstein took her to "either New York or New Jersey" and introduced her to Trump. 

The woman said she and people close to her received threatening calls over the years demanding she keep quiet that she believed were related to Epstein.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing related to the Epstein allegations, and the Justice Department previously said some of the documents it has released "contain untrue and sensationalist claims against President Trump."

Democrats have accused the Trump administration of covering up details of the Epstein investigation that could negatively impact Trump.

On Wednesday, a House committee voted to subpoena Attorney General Pam Bondi to answer questions about the Justice Department´s handling of the documents.

Hegseth warns Iran miscalculating US ability to sustain war
Hegseth warns Iran miscalculating US ability to sustain war
US Senate backs Trump's Iran operations after House vote
US Senate backs Trump's Iran operations after House vote
Israel to attack 'Iran's underground missile sites' in second phase of war
Israel to attack 'Iran's underground missile sites' in second phase of war
China boosts defence spending 7% in drive to modernise by 2035
China boosts defence spending 7% in drive to modernise by 2035
Has the Iran war changed the Gulf forever?
Has the Iran war changed the Gulf forever?
China to build 'birth-friendly society', refine social security system
China to build 'birth-friendly society', refine social security system
Nepal goes to the polls; voters seek change after youth-led protests
Nepal goes to the polls; voters seek change after youth-led protests
Global economic resilience 'tested yet again' by Mideast war: IMF chief
Global economic resilience 'tested yet again' by Mideast war: IMF chief