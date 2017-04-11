AD Khawaja to continue as IGP Sindh till April 13: SHC

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court, on Tuesday, extended the stay order for AD Khawaja to continue serving as the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh until April 13.

The court postponed the hearing of the case of IGP Sindh's appointment and The Police Order 2002 till April 13.

Justice Muneeb Akhter noted that the government maintained the stance that as per the 1973 Constitution, amendments could be made by the provincial government to federal laws that are part of the concurrent list.

However, Petitioner Karamat Ali's lawyer Barrister Faisal Siddiqui argued that within the domain of lawmaking, the provincial government can only make amendments, and not entirely repeal, federal laws included in the concurrent list, including the Police Order 2002.

"This condition was applicable in the 1956 Constitution as well, and in such a case, approval from the President was required," Barrister Siddiqui said.

The court inquired Advocate General (AG) Sindh Zameer Ghumro about the procedure of appointing the IGP and solicited further details at the next hearing.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on April 3 suspended a notification issued by the Sindh government that replaced AD Khawaja with Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

On April 2, Sardar Abdul Majeed Dasti took charge as the acting IGP Sindh after the provincial government's surrendered AD Khawaja's services to the federal government.

Khawaja was appointed as the IGP on March 13, 2016.

