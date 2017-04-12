Jameel Ahmed takes charge as SBP's new Deputy Governor

KARACHI: The Ministry of Finance in a notification issued Tuesday announced Jameel Ahmed as the new Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Ahmed, who has served the Bank as an Executive Director of Banking Supervision Group and Financial Stability from July 2006 to date, took over the new position on April 11, 2017, for a three-year period.

The new Deputy Governor, an industry veteran, boasts an illustrious career spanning more than 26 years, with various senior positions at the Bank and Saudi Arabian Monetary Agency (SAMA).

Earlier, Ahmed headed SBP's Banking Supervision as a Director. He has also held the roles of Executive Director – Financial Resources Management, as well as Group Head of Operations, Banking Policy & Regulations, and Development Finance.

The experienced banker is a member of SBP’s Monetary Policy Committee and various other management committees of the Bank. He also represents SBP on two international committees, namely Financial Stability Board's (FSB) Correspondent Banking Coordination Group and the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision's (BCBS) Task Force on Prudential Treatment of Assets.

With regard to his academic qualifications, Ahmed holds an MBA degree from the University of Punjab, is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) and the Institute of Corporate Secretaries of Pakistan (ICSP), and an Associate Member of the Institute of Bankers Pakistan.

