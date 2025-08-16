 
Geo News

Govt decides to import 85,000 tonnes of sugar from Azerbaijan

Consignments will arrive in phases; sugar to be sold at subsidised rates in markets

By
Israr Khan
|

August 16, 2025

A labourer unloads bags of sugar from a delivery truck to a market in Karachi. — Reuetrs/File
A labourer unloads bags of sugar from a delivery truck to a market in Karachi. — Reuetrs/File
  • First shipment set to arrive within coming weeks.
  • Sugar to be sold at subsidised rates in markets.
  • Govt aims to prevent shortages, control rising prices.

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to prevent shortages and stabilise prices in the domestic market, Pakistan has secured letters of credit (LCs) for the import of 85,000 metric tonnes of sugar through a trade agreement with Azerbaijan's state-owned oil firm, SOCAR.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has announced that all financial arrangements had been finalised, with the letters of credit now processed and shared with relevant banks.

The first shipment is expected to dock at Pakistani ports within weeks under a trade agreement with SOCAR. The initiative aims to bolster domestic reserves, ensure a steady supply in the market, and shield consumers from sudden price hikes.

As per the the plan, the imported sugar will be sold in the open market at subsidised rates to provide relief to the public.

Authorities have said that the imported sugar would meet international quality standards and will arrive within the stipulated timelines.

The import is expected not only to strengthen national stockpiles but also to help stabilise market prices in the coming months.

The development comes days after the federal government placed an order for importing 200,000 metric tonnes of sugar — whose first shipment is expected to arrive in early September — to stabilise domestic prices and provide relief to consumers.

The government hopes that the influx of imported sugar will support local market stability and curb inflationary trends affecting a key household commodity.

Pakistan's sugar crisis has worsened as markets in Lahore and Islamabad reported severe shortages, while prices in Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta surged to as high as Rs190 per kilogramme, defying official price caps,

Over Rs11 drop likely in diesel rate from August 16
Over Rs11 drop likely in diesel rate from August 16
Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000
Bitcoin hits record high above $124,000
Moody's improves Pakistan's credit rating on better financial position
Moody's improves Pakistan's credit rating on better financial position
Passenger car sales surge 22% YoY in July, slump 60% MoM
Passenger car sales surge 22% YoY in July, slump 60% MoM
FinMin Aurangzeb hints at further policy rate cut amid lower inflation
FinMin Aurangzeb hints at further policy rate cut amid lower inflation
Sindh govt to provide cheap electricity via independent Sepra authority: minister video
Sindh govt to provide cheap electricity via independent Sepra authority: minister
PSX closes marginally up on institutional buying, reforms
PSX closes marginally up on institutional buying, reforms
US and China extend tariff truce by 90 days
US and China extend tariff truce by 90 days