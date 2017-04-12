No threats to be tolerated on national security, Pakistan tells Modi govt

ISLAMABAD: In an apparent rebuttal to the Indian reaction to the death sentence of spy Kulbhushan Jadhav, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Maryam Aurangzeb has said that Pakistan will not tolerate threats from any country on matters related its national security.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, she said that before the issuance of the death sentence by a military tribunal, Pakistan informed relevant international forums of the investigations on Jadhav's case.

Sitting alongside Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry said that the state did not take revenge or followed any discrimination in the trial.

"India and the international community must understand that the death sentence was according to the Pakistani laws," he added.

The Indian RAW agent was sentenced to death by a Field General Court Martial (FGCM) for carrying out espionage and sabotage activities in Balochistan and Karachi.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa confirmed death sentence awarded under the Pakistan Army Act (PAA).

According to an ISPR press release, Kulbhusan Sundir Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested on March 3, 2016, through a Counter-Intelligence Operation from Mashkel area of Balochistan for his involvement in espionage and sabotage actives in Pakistan.

Jadhav, an on-duty officer for the Indian Navy, confessed to his crimes in a recorded video statement televised by the ISPR last year following his arrest.

"The spy has been tried through Field General Court Martial (FGCM) under Pakistan Army Act (PAA) and awarded death sentence. Today COAS, General Qamar Javed Bajwa has confirmed death sentence awarded by FGCM.

"RAW agent Commander Kulbushan Sundir Jadhav was tired under FGCM under section 59 of Pakistan Army Act (PAA) 1952 and Section 3 of official Secret Act of 1923.

"The FGCM found Jadhav guilty of all charges. He confessed before a Magistrate and the Court that he was tasked by RAW to plan, coordinate and organize espionage/sabotage activities aiming to destabilize and wage war against Pakistan by impeding the efforts of Law Enforcement Agencies for restoring peace in Balochistan and Karachi," said the press release.

The accused was provided with a defending officer as per legal provisions, the ISPR added.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said the Indian spy now has the right to appeal against the death sentence within 60 days.

No date has yet been announced for Jadhav's execution.

The Pakistani government's rebuttal came as a response to statements by Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who threatened Pakistan of "consequences" if it carries out the death sentence.

Swaraj said the country would go to any extent to 'save' Jadhav, who she called a "son of India".

"I would caution the Pakistan government to consider the consequences for our bilateral relationship if they proceed on this matter," she said, as quoted by Indian media.

