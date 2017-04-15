Passing out parade held at PMA

KAKUL: The passing out parade of 135th PMA long course, Integrated Course 54, and Mujahid Course 7 was held on Saturday at the Pakistan Military Academy Kakul, Abbotabad, according to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Cadets from Saudi Arabia and Palestine also participated in the passing out parade.

The chief guest, Defence Minister of Qatar Khalid bin Mohammad Al Attiyah, was received by Lieutenant General Hidayat-ur-Rehman, Inspector General training and evaluation, and Commandant PMA Major General Abdullah Dogar.

A large number of senior serving and retired military officials, diplomats, and relatives of the cadets witnessed the parade.

The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to Academy Senior Under Officer Imran Faiz, while President’s gold medal was awarded to Battalion Senior Under Officer Ahmed Jawad. The overseas gold medal was awarded to Allied Under Officer Ashraf SF Sbaihat from Palestine.

Commandant Cane was awarded to Course Under Officer Umar Nawab from Integrated Course 54 and Course Under Officer Farrukh Ali Memon from Mujahid Course 7. Tipu Company was declared the Champion Company.

