WATCH: Wild horse brutally attacks alligator in shocking video

Ever witnessed an alligator being beaten by another animal?

If no, then it’s time to watch it.

A group of people at the at Paynes Prairie State Park in Micanopy, Florida, were shocked to see a band of wild horses picked a fight with an alligator.

After bullying the alligator out of the brush, one horse decides to stomp the gator, prompting a tense few moments as the crowd of people watched in surprise just feet away.

The wild horses gave the spectators some perfect squad goals as they took over the fight.

If you look closely, the gator can clearly be seen biting the horse as it tries to kick its head, though neither appears to be seriously injured immediately following the fight.

Watch the video below:

