Indian brutality continues in occupied Kashmir, Abdullah calls for Governor rule

SRINAGAR: Indian occupying forces continue to torture innocent civilians in Kashmir; the latest video evidence to surface online showing blatant violations of human rights has spiked the unrest among the civilian population in the valley.

The situation in the valley remained tense on Monday following the strike called a day earlier. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah has called for imposing Governor rule in the occupied valley.

This comes after videos surfaced on social media showing Indian occupying forces tying innocent civilians to a moving vehicle and subjecting them to brutal torture.

While Indian occupying forces try their level best to keep evidence of their brutality and human rights violations from leaking to the global audience; there exists a trail of undeniable video evidence of the gross human rights violations Indian forces continue to commit in occupied Kashmir.

The latest video to surface shows Indian occupying forces torturing an innocent Kashmiri and threatening to shoot him.

Frustrated at the failure of an election that has been deemed a farce, the occupying forces have gone beyond desecrating the sanctity of the homes and has begun trampling the sanctity of educational institutions as well.

In recent days the Indian forces injured many college students who dared to protest against the intrusion of boots onto their campus.

This comes after only five-percent voters turned out in the recent elections that saw Indian government’s puppet chief minister re-elected. Farooq Abdullah has called for imposing Governor rule in Indian occupied Kashmir after being elected for a third term.

