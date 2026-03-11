 
Geo News

Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei 'safe and sound' amid war injury reports

Quoting Iranian officials NYT had reported that country's 56-year-old leader had suffered injuries, including to his legs

By
AFP
|

March 11, 2026

Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran. — Reuters/File
 Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of late Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, attends a meeting in Tehran. — Reuters/File

TEHRAN: Iran's new supreme leader Mojtaba Khamenei is "safe and sound" despite reports of an injury during the war with Israel and the US, said the son of the Iranian president on Wednesday.

"I heard news that Mr Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured. I have asked some friends who had connections.

They told me that, thank God, he is safe and sound," said Yousef Pezeshkian, who is also a government adviser, in a post on his Telegram channel.

State television had called Khamenei a "wounded veteran of the Ramadan war" but never specified his injury.

The new supreme leader is the son and successor of the country's longtime ruler Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was martyred in US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 which triggered a war across the Middle East.

The 56-year-old Mojtaba Khamenei, a discreet figure who has rarely appeared in public or spoken at official events, has yet to address the nation or issue a written statement since he was declared supreme leader on Sunday.

In a Wednesday report, The New York Times quoting three unnamed Iranian officials said that Khamenei "had suffered injuries, including to his legs, but that he was alert and sheltering at a highly secure location with limited communication".

