Conveyed to COAS won’t allow repetition of 2013-like elections: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan has said that during his meeting with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa earlier this month, he told the army chief that PTI will not let the next elections be rigged as had happened in 2013.

Speaking in Geo News programme Capital Talk, Imran reiterated that Gen Bajwa had expressed his support for democracy in the meeting.

During the meeting, the two discussed various matters including the status of Federally Administered Tribal Areas, Pakistan-Afghanistan border tensions as well as Gen (RETD) Raheel Sharif’s appointment as the chief of Saudi-led alliance, said Imran.

Imran Khan on April 1 called on the army chief, an Inter-Services Public Relations statement had said.

The PTI chief felicitated General Bajwa on his promotion and appointment and discussed various issues in the meeting, according to the statement.

Later in the day at PTI's Billion Tree Tsunami Project, Imran Khan had announced his meeting with General Bajwa, saying, "I will say one thing about the army chief, the good news is that he stands with democracy in Pakistan.”

PTI Central Information Secretary Naeem ul Haque had said the meeting lasted for an hour, during which national and international issues were discussed.

