Twitterati slam Sonu Nigham for complaining about Azaan

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigham managed to land himself another controversy on Monday after tweeting about “forced religiousness in India”.

The singer, who is known for singing love songs, ranted about having to wake up to the sound of Azaan in the morning in a series of tweets.

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

I don't believe in any temple or gurudwara using electricity To wake up people who don't follow the religion . Why then..? Honest? True? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

Gundagardi hai bus... — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 17, 2017

However, his statements did not go down well with Twitterati and the enraged lot also shared their view point on social media and shunning the comments of the singer.

Hey sonu nigam, am glad you don't stay near the Ganges, else you would have been kicked out for calling the morning aarti a gundagardi — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) April 17, 2017

Sonu nigam did unforgettable and unforgivable offense. End of discussion. — Animhat Zorfa (@tahmina_12) April 17, 2017

Dear Sonu Nigam .. as an atheist I agree with your right to sleep. Will u agree with my right to eat beef ? — Tehseen Poonawalla (@tehseenp) April 17, 2017

Synonym: Attention seeker. — Omer Choudhary (@Omerchoudhary2) April 17, 2017

Watching Jaani Dushman, such a brilliant actor Sonu Nigam is. My all time favorite movie. — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) April 17, 2017

Was listening to songs then sonu nigam's song came my ear started bleeding,when will this forced compulsion end?!! — Arbaaz khan (@Arbaaz_18) April 17, 2017

I think Sonu Nigam is just pissed off cuz he has uninstalled his Snapchat since company won't invest in his next album#PretentiousSeculars — LeZahraKhanAfridi (@Zahra_K_Afridi) April 17, 2017

SONU NIGAM should move to UP, no one will be able to disturb him with the use of ELECTRICITY. — The Legend (@Life_is_Osome) April 17, 2017

