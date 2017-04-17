Print Story
Twitterati slam Sonu Nigham for complaining about Azaan

WDWeb Desk

Entertainment
Bollywood singer Sonu Nigham managed to land himself another controversy on Monday after tweeting about “forced religiousness in India”.

The singer, who is known for singing love songs, ranted about having to wake up to the sound of Azaan in the morning in a series of tweets.

However, his statements did not go down well with Twitterati and the enraged lot also shared their view point on social media and shunning the comments of the singer.

