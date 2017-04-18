Five killed, 19 injured in car-van collision in Bhakkar

BHAKKAR: At least five people were killed and 19 injured when a van collided with a car early Tuesday.

The two vehicles collided on Jung Road, after the car’s faulty tie rod failed to function, sources told Geo News.

11 of the 19 injured in the incident were reported to be critical and referred to District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) Bhakkar after they received initial treatment at THQ Mankera Hospital.

Six injured persons were transferred to Allied Hospital Faisalabad.

