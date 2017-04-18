Three of a family die in Pindi Bhattian road crash

PINDI BHATTIAN: At least three people, of the same family, died and three others wounded in a road crash on Pindi Bhattian-Faisalabad Motorway early Tuesday, according to Motorway Police.

The incident took place near Jhang Branch canal on M3 Motorway, when a speeding bus collided with a car, officials said.

Consequently, three of a family, including a woman, were killed. The deceased were identified as Bilal, Mukhtat and Farhat.

The three wounded of the crash were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Pindi Bhattian.

They were said to be in precarious condition.

