Muslims, people of colour need to fight racism together, says Saffiyah Khan

Saffiyah Khan was snapped smiling at an English Defence League (EDL) protester in Birmingham and the next thing she knew, her photo had gone viral.

Khan, from Birmingham, was trying to defend a woman she saw surrounded by 25 men at a protest held in Centenary Square on Saturday by the white supremacist group.

Khan is half-Pakistani, half-Bosnian and was born in the UK.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News, Saffiyah narrated the incident, her views on the rising racism against Asian and Muslim communities, and her plans to do more to fight xenophobes.

“[The EDL] has a history of holding rallies taunting people of colour and Muslims. I was at the rally [because I believe] these communities shouldn’t feel intimidated by them,” she said.

She also stressed on the need for marginalised communities to work together to fight against racism and violence.

Saffiyah had told the media she saw the woman “360 surrounded...[by] big-looking EDL lads.”

"I don't like seeing people getting ganged up on in my town," she had told the media.

The protestors had then surrounded Saffiyah after she stepped up, which was snapped by a Press Association photographer.

Khan also said she was surprised the photo had become viral online.

Expectedly, she was the object of hate and trolling from various right-wing groups who openly hurled threats, including on their pages. Saffiyah calls some of the threats “laughable”.

“I am not scared,” she told Geo when asked if she feels intimated by the threats by EDL, the notorious white supremacist group blamed for hate-related violence against non-white communities.

She had previously told the British media that she was not part of an organised protest and had decided "to stay out of the way" on seeing the woman surrounded by EDL members but changed her mind when another woman shouted "Islamophobe" at the members.

Now she says she is becoming more involved with groups combating against hate speech and racism against Asian and Muslim communities.

Soon after her picture went viral, she met with the woman she had defended in the rally.

Saira Zafar, 24, while talking to Geo News said her experience at the rally has made her even stronger.

She recalled how Saffiyah came to her rescue when she was surrounded by about 80 EDL members who were being aggressive and shouting at her.

“They were asking ‘do you know English?’ ‘You’re not English,’ ‘This is a Christian country, not your country,’ and ‘Go back to your country,” Zafar said.

Was she afraid being surrounded by so many potentially violent men? She says she wasn’t. “In fact, it has made me stronger.”

EDL is a violent, racist organisation which is why they target entire communities, she added.

Both Muslim women agreed that Muslim and Asian communities in the UK need to cooperate and work together to devise ways to counter extremism of all kinds.

Edited by Sindhu Abassi

