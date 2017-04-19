Sonu Nigam shaves head, says concern a ‘social topic, not a religious issue’

Popular Indian singer Sonu Nigam addressed fans and haters on Wednesday in a press conference pertaining to his Twitter rant about the Azaan (call to prayers) on Monday.

Nigam took to Twitter to clarify his position, saying he was willing to apologise if any of his tweets were anti-Muslim.

And dear Everyone, for those who are tainting my Tweets anti Muslim, tell me 1 place where I have said anything related, & I'll apologize. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 18, 2017



Sonu Nigam is seen sporting a shaved head after the press conference. (Image courtesy: Hindustan Times via ANI)

He then proceeded to get tonsured on live television.

Explaining further how his intentions were misunderstood, Sonu Nigam said his issue should not have been categorised as “right-wing or left-wing. I was talking on a social topic, not a religious issue. I apologise if someone thought otherwise”, Hindustan Times reported.



Muslims holding a protest against playback singer Sonu Nigam over his controversial comments on Azaan in the mosques in Allahabad. (Image courtesy: Hindustan Times via PTI)

An Indian Muslim cleric on Tuesday issued a fatwa against the musician, adding a Rs. 1-million reward for “anyone [who] can shave his hair, put a garland of old torn shoes around his neck and tour him around the country.”

Syed Sha Atef Ali Al Quaderi, the West Bengal United Minority Council’s vice-president, commented, “If we all become so intolerant of each other’s religions, we will soon have a bunch of atheists in our country. People like Nigam should be driven out of the country.”

So this is not religious Gundagardi.. https://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

To this, Nigam had responded by saying that he would get his head shaved by a Muslim, and to “keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi”.

However, he did go on to wonder if it was “not religious Gundagardi”.

Today at 2pm Aalim will come to my place, and shave my head. Keep your 10 lakhs ready Maulavi. https://t.co/5jyCmkt3pm — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

And Press is welcome to participate at 2pm. — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 19, 2017

Towards the end of his talk, Sonu Nigam said, “I am a secular person. It was not about Azaan, it was about the loud sound. Playing loud sound on a speaker is gundagardi for me.”

“What is happening to the country? Anyone can lynch anyone or anyone can issue a fatwa. I’m not talking about any single religion,” he concluded.

God bless everyone. I'm not a Muslim and I have to be woken up by the Azaan in the morning. When will this forced religiousness end in India — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) April 16, 2017

The playback singer on Monday tweeted about his frustration with Azaan, and asked, "When will this forced religiousness end in India?"

