KARACHI: The KSE-100 Index is trading up 0.44% (208 points) at 47,811 points, as of 10:56 AM local time.

The Supreme Court is set to announce its ruling on the Panama Leaks case at 2 PM today.

Speaking to Geo.tv, one of the traders present at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) commented that he is expecting volatility in the trading today. On the other hand, another said, “If the decision is not favour of the PM [Nawaz Sharf], the market is anticipated to take a hit.”

