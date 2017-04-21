Print Story
Rouhani, rival to run in Iran's presidential election, Ahmadinejad barred

BEIRUT: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and hardline rival Ebrahim Raisi were both approved to run in May´s presidential election by a government vetting body, while former president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad was disqualified, state media reported on Thursday.

The approval of Rouhani, a moderate, and Raisi, a political hardliner thought to have the backing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sets up a showdown between rival political camps.

Khamenei had advised Ahmadinejad not to run and his attempt to register as a candidate was widely seen as a public snub to the Supreme Leader.

