Zelenskiy, in open letter, invites Putin to talks to end the war

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at a press conference after bilateral talks with the Swiss delegation, on Monday, January 15, 2024, — Reuters

Ukraine urges full ceasefire during peace negotiations.

Zelenskiy warns Kyiv remains ready to continue fighting.

United States seen capable of monitoring ceasefire lines.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy published an open letter to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in which he proposed the two leaders meet to agree an end to more than four years of war, warning that Kyiv stood ready to fight on otherwise.

In his letter, which the president's office said had been sent to other countries, including the United States, Zelenskiy said the majority of Russians had grown tired of Ukrainian missile and drone attacks, inflation and fuel shortages, and were ready for peace.

Zelenskiy said that with the United States focused on the conflict in Iran "it would be wrong to simply wait until the war in Europe returns to the center of its attention".

And the path to peace, he said, had to start at the frontline, "the line from which diplomacy must begin". Ukraine, Zelenskiy said, stood for "a full ceasefire for the duration of the negotiations. This is standard practice."

He said the United States "has the capability to monitor a ceasefire along the line where hostilities stop".

Zelenskiy proposed setting a clear date for a meeting and said several countries had "traditionally hosted leaders to resolve issues of war and peace", citing Switzerland, Turkiye and the countries of the Arab world.

"Do not be afraid to take the path out of this war. That is the main thing that is required of you now," Zelenskiy wrote.

"Ukraine proposes ending this war through direct engagement between us — and you. I am proposing a meeting... If you do not personally come to the conclusion that it is time to end this war, Ukraine will continue fighting for its existence."

And continued war, Zelenskiy suggested, could threaten Putin's personal position.

"It is a fact of Russian history that you know well: when Russia grows tired, change comes."

In Moscow, the Kremlin said it had seen Zelenskiy's letter and that Putin would be briefed on it.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, writing on X, said the letter would also be sent officially through diplomatic channels.

Sybiha described the letter as "a serious and meaningful proposal to end the war...with clear, doable steps and an invitation for a personal meeting."

"We expect a meaningful response to this proposal. It's time to end this war. It's time to choose peace."