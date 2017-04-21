'Target killer' among three held in Karachi

KARACHI: Police apprehended a suspected target killer among three suspects in different raids in Karachi late Thursday, they said.

The law enforcers apprehended two suspects in Nazimabad area of the city. One of the arrested suspects was said to be a hitman. In another raid on Suparco Road, a gangster was rounded up.

All of the arrested suspects were moved to different police stations for interrogation. A search operation is also underway in New Karachi area.

Five held over aerial firing, fireworks display

Meanwhile, four people were injured in the wake of aerial firing and fireworks display near Five Star Chowrangi, after which police apprehended five suspects involved in the incident, Geo News has learnt.

The arrested suspects included a local office-bearer of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz in the centre.

Officials said they were on a lookout for other suspects.

