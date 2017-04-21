Like Musharraf, we will send Nawaz packing: Zardari

JHANG: Co-Chairman Pakistan People's Party Asif Ali Zardari said on Friday that the party will continue its struggle till Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif leaves office.

Speaking at a rally, the former president said that the party will send PM Nawaz home like how it sent former president Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf. “Mian sahib you won’t go to your home. You will go to another home. I am ready to send food to PM Nawaz in jail,” he said, further adding, “if this is all what had to be done in Panamagate, then why so much time was wasted.”

Zardari told his party workers that the time has come for the party to win Punjab. “We have to win the fort of Punjab,” he added. “This time we have to erase the Sharifs. This is my first rally against them – just see what I am going to do against them in coming times.”

The former president said that the party did not lose the last general election but it was defeated by the Returning Officers.

“What have the Sharifs given to the people of Pakistan? They didn’t give electricity nor water but in their time the country`s debt doubled. All the four provinces want relief from you”

Taking his criticism on the Sharifs further, he jibed: “You can’t do anything other than eating Paye”

He said that even after raising the coffins of Benazir Bhutto, Murtaza Bhutto and Shahnawaz Bhutto; the party raised the slogan of ‘Pakistan Khappay’.

The former president welcomed former Pakistan Muslim League –Quaide leader Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat on joining back PPP.

Earlier, senior PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan in a press conference said that the Joint Investigation Team — ordered to probe the prime minister's involvement in Panamagate — would remain ineffective, just like the one formed for the Model Town incident.

"They get 14 people martyred in Model Town [Lahore], nothing happens," Ahsan said. "A JIT was formed for that incident as well but nothing has happened yet."

He added they rejected the JIT that has yet to be formed. Ahsan was talking to the media after a chaotic National Assembly session.

Ahsan was talking to the media after a chaotic National Assembly session.He said it has always been witnessed that policies have been softened when it comes to Nawaz Sharif and other members of the Sharif family.

