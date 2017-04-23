Rahat Fateh Ali overwhelmed by fans’ love in Houston concert

Related Stories World tour for Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan's 20th death anniversary to start April 1

HOUSTON: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan took the stage here to perform Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s songs as part of his worldwide tributary tour commemorating the late legend in regard to his 20th death anniversary.

While numerous Pakistanis and Indians were present in the audience, it was amazing to see how many American people also attended the event and swayed to the melodious tunes. Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, who was commended for spreading Pakistan’s name internationally, was known for his unique voice that was praised all around the world.

Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali also shared a video to express his gratitude to Geo News and the fans that make sure to participate in his concerts. “I’m very thankful to Geo News,” he said, adding that the audience was very energetic, making it one of his best performances to date.

Coupled with the first one that took place on April 1, these concerts comprise the first few being held in the northern states of the US. All in all, Rahat Fateh Ali will hold 48 concerts around the globe to celebrate the celebrated singer’s 48-year-long life of music.

Earlier, the musician had explained that NFK’s death had opened a gaping void in his world, leaving no one to tutor him and rectify his mistakes. However, he also said that he is pleased to be continuing his legacy.

