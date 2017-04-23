Mashal murder case: Police arrest AWKUM employee who incited mob

MARDAN: An employee of Abdul Wali Khan University, wanted for inciting the mob to murder Mashal Khan over unfounded blasphemy allegations, has been arrested, Mardan police said on Sunday.

The latest arrest of AWKUM employee, identified as Bilal Baksh, has taken the tally of total suspects in police custody to 34.

According to Mardan DPO Mian Saeed, Bilal, a computer operator at the university, shouted slogans calling for the murder of Mashal Khan and incited the mob, which was beginning to gather around Mashal, to carry out the horrific lynching.

On Saturday, police arrested another suspect, a student named Amir, from Tangi tehsil in Charsadda. The suspect was identified in the lynching video that surfaced soon after the horrific killing of Mashal at the hands of the violent mob.

Amir was reportedly a close friend of the main suspect Wajahat, who confessed to the crime before a magistrate in Mardan on April 17 and said he acted on the directions of some employees of the university administration.

Three main suspects still at large

Three primary suspects in the Mashal Khan murder case continue to evade arrest. These suspects include AWKUM employees Maulana Ali and Nawab, and PTI tehsil councillor Arif.

According to police sources, these three suspects dragged Mashal out of his dorm room. One of these three suspects fired at Mashal. A university employee named Anas had earlier been arrested with a gun on him.

Mashal Khan, who was a student of journalism at AWKUM, was lynched by an enraged mob at university premises on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy.

