Two new videos of Mardan lynching case surface

MARDAN: Two new videos have surfaced in the murder case of Mashal Khan, shedding further light on the circumstances in which the Mardan university student was lynched by an angry mob which accused him of blasphemy.

In one of the video, students can be seen gathering outside the room of Mashal. An armed police officer can also be seen.

The second video is apparently shot after the incident in which a person can be seen delivering a speech. Arrests of few more suspects are also expected after the surfacing of these videos.

In a previous video, a crowd was seen shouting slogans and vowing not to tell the police the name of the person who shot the 23-year-old Mashal.

Mashal Khan was a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and was lynched by an enraged mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy.

A total of 33 suspects have been arrested so far regarding the case.

Wajahat in a statement recorded before the magistrate had placed the blame on the administration of the university.

Various political figures and civil society members strongly condemned the murder, with the National Assembly demanding of the government to award exemplary punishment to culprits.

On April 16, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar took suo moto notice on the incident.

