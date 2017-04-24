Pakistan-origin man to become inspector in Hong Kong police

A man of Pakistani origin is all set to rise to the rank of a police inspector in Hong Kong.

26-year-old Abdul Faisal is among 20 graduates who are ready to join the law enforcement force as a probationary inspector, reported Ejinsight.

Faisal spoke to media about his motivation saying that once a policeman helped him which influenced him greatly and made his mind to join the force.

He said that his skin colour wasn’t a hindrance in his job, in fact, it was useful as it helped him gain the confidence of ethnic minorities.

His instructor, Hung Oi-man, while praising Faisal said that his student is always cooperative towards his classmates.

It is noteworthy to mention that Faisal graduated at the top of his batch at the Hong Kong Police College.

0



0





