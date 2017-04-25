Two more suspects involved in Mashal Khan’s murder arrested

MARDAN: Two more important suspects involved in the Mashal Khan lynching case were arrested with the help of a video, the District Police Officer Dr Mian Saeed Ahmed said on Tuesday.



"The accused Ashfaq Khilji deeply wounded Mishal by hitting him on the head with a plant pot and the accused Fazal Razak disrespected the deceased's body," the DPO said.

The arrested individuals were remanded to the police for four days.

Mashal Khan was a student of journalism at Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan and was lynched by an enraged mob on April 13 which had accused him of blasphemy.

A total of 35 suspects have been arrested so far in the lynching case.

Earlier on April 23, an employee of the AWKUM, wanted for inciting the mob to murder Mashal Khan over unfounded blasphemy allegations was arrested.

The AWKUM employee, identified as Bilal Baksh, shouted slogans calling for the murder of Mashal Khan and incited the mob, which was beginning to gather around Mashal, to carry out the horrific lynching, the police said.

On Saturday, police arrested another suspect, a student named Amir, from Tangi tehsil in Charsadda. The suspect was identified in the lynching video that surfaced soon after the horrific killing of Mashal at the hands of the violent mob.

