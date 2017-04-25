Pakistani immigrant wanted for killing German girlfriend

BERLIN: German police have released the photo of 29-year-old Pakistani Shahjahan Butt in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old German woman of Vietnamese origin.

A friend of the couple discovered the body of the woman named The T on Friday afternoon and alerted the police. After confirmation from an emergency doctor who arrived at the scene, police confirmed the woman as dead.

According to German media, police have started investigation in the case and have raided several places to find Butt, since they have no further information about the suspect.

The prosecution has also applied for an international arrest warrant against the 29-year-old man.

According to German media, the Pakistani immigrant was living in Germany since 2015 and both he and his girlfriend used to work at a fast food outlet, which was owned by The T.

The T. had been living in a house in Desden in the state of Saxony since a few months, said a Vietnamese, who knew the 41-year-old well and lived opposite to her house. Neighbors told the police that the two used to frequently fight.

Autopsy has confirmed the deceased died of a violent death.

Authorities have not yet provided any further details on what the arrests entail or any information about the suspect.

