Disney unveils official release date of Star Wars: Episode IX

If you're Star Wars fan, this news is must be for you.

Disney has announced that Star Wars: Episode IX would fly in the theaters on May 24, 2019.

So there will be no Star Wars for Christmas in 2018 and 2019.

It'll be the first main trilogy Star Wars film to debut at that time of year, which marks the beginning of the America's summer box office season.

Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the film will close out the third Star Wars trilogy.

No cast members have been announced for this Star Wars sequel up till now.

The announcement on StarWars.com didn't come with any official details about the sci-fi sequel quite yet, but we may be getting some more on this project quite soon.

