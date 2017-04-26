British-Pakistani MEP in hot water over allegedly influencing voters with lavish dinners

Manchester: Afzal Khan, a British-Pakistani parliamentary candidate has denied any wrongdoing after he was reported to police for allegedly trying to buy votes through treating his potential voters.

Footage and pictures showed guests sitting around tables taking food and drinks in two events held by the MEP. A 'Vote Afzal Khan' banner can also be seen on display.

Khan is a Labour candidate for Gorton Constituency in the by-elections.

Speaking exclusively with Geo News, Khan said that “the dinner was organised by the business community and I was the chief guest. The event was never part of the Afzal Khan campaign. These are just baseless allegations to dent my position in the by-elections".

The Liberal democrats, who are hoping to surprise everyone by winning the seat held by labour for decades, have asked police to investigate if any rules were broken.

According to Electoral Commission rules, a person is guilty of treating if they 'directly or indirectly give or provide any food, drink, entertainment or provision to corruptly influence any voter to vote or refrain from voting'.

Anyone found guilty can be fined and jailed for up to a year under the Representation of the People Act 1983.

