India blocks social media in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: State authorities in the Indian-occupied Kashmir on Wednesday ordered internet service providers to block social media services including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp.

In an issued statement, the local government said the services were "being misused by anti-national and anti-social elements" and should be blocked for one month or until further notice "in the interest of maintenance of public order".

Separately, a group of Kashmiri cricketers was detained on Wednesday after a viral video clip showed them donning Pakistan cricket jerseys as they played a local match in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The players, who belong to the Baba Darya Ud Din team – named after the popular saint whose shrine is situated in Ganderbal—also started the match by singing the Pakistan national anthem.

An announcement on the public address system said that the Pakistan national anthem was going to be played as a “mark of respect”, Indian media reported.

Hindustan Times reported Central Kashmir deputy inspector general of police, Ghulam Hassan Bhat, as saying that the cricketers were detained for questioning. “The boys are in the police station.”

Residents came out in support of the player’s detention near the police station and demanded their immediate release.

Furthermore, in their fresh act of state terrorism Indian troops have martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Budgam district in occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth were martyred during a siege and search operation at Hayatpora area of Chadoora in the district.

Locals said that during the operation innocent civilians were beaten by Indian troops, leading to clashes between Indian troops and the youth.

0



0





