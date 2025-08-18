Beijing confirms no Chinese nationals among Pakistan flood fatalities

China's foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addresses a press conference in Beijing, China on August 18, 2025. — Chinese Foreign Ministry

Beijing on Monday confirmed that no Chinese nationals are among those killed in the devastating flash floods across parts of Pakistan.

Speaking at a regular press briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said: “At present, we are not aware of any Chinese citizens having lost their lives in the disaster. Our embassy in Pakistan is still working to verify the situation.”

She expressed China’s condolences over the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods, which have claimed hundreds of lives and led to widespread displacement across multiple regions.

“We have noted the severe rainfall disasters in multiple regions, which have caused casualties and property losses. We express our deep condolences for the deceased and extend our sympathies to the bereaved families and the injured,” Ning said.

Ning added that Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi had also conveyed condolences to Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, and reiterated China’s confidence in Pakistan’s resilience.

“We believe the Pakistani people will surely overcome the disaster and rebuild their homes,” she said.

The death toll from devastating floods triggered by heavy monsoon rains has climbed to 660 across Pakistan, with reports of casualties and widespread destruction pouring in from all provinces and regions.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) registered the highest fatalities at 392, followed by Punjab with 164, Gilgit Baltistan (GB) with 32, Sindh with 29, Balochistan with 20, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) with 15, and Islamabad Capital Territory with 8, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Among the victims, 394 were men, 95 women, and 171 children. The total number of injured has reached 935, most of them in Punjab (582), while 245 were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40 in Sindh, 37 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 24 in AJK, 4 in Balochistan, and 3 in Islamabad.

At least 935 people have been injured nationwide — 582 in Punjab, 245 in KP, 40 in Sindh, 37 in GB, four in Balochistan, 24 in AJK and three in ICT.

Housing losses are also widespread, with a total of 2,478 houses damaged. KP has reported 500 partially and 212 fully destroyed homes. In Sindh, 54 homes were partially and 33 fully damaged.

GB has recorded 229 partially and 368 fully destroyed houses, while in AJK 567 houses were partially and 152 completely destroyed. In ICT, 64 homes were partially damaged and one fully destroyed.

Punjab reported 215 partial and one complete destruction. In Balochistan, 69 houses were partially and 13 fully damaged, bringing the total to 82.