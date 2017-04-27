Mashal Khan murder: Prime accused identified, not yet arrested, police report states

ISLAMABAD: The student of Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, Mashal Khan, was shot three bullets and the one who fired them has been identified, but not yet arrested. This was stated in a report presented by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the Supreme Court.

The cartridges collected from the site have been sent to Peshawar, the police report added.

So far 36 people have been arrested in the case, out of which nine were employees of AWKUM.

The hearing was held by a three-member bench under Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar on Thursday. The KP police presented its report during the hearing.

The additional advocate general of KP told the court a Joint Investigation Team has been formed again, which now includes officials from Inter-Services Intelligence, Military Intelligence and Federal Investigation Agency.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar adjourned the case for the next 15 days.

A few days ago, AWKUM superintendent along with another employee of the university and a student were sent to prison on judicial remand. They were present before a judicial magistrate, where they denied the charges levelled on them. However, the court sent them to prison on judicial remand till May 4.



Mashal Khan, who was a student of journalism at AWKUM, was lynched by an enraged mob on the university premises on April 13. The mob killed the students over charges of blasphemy.

