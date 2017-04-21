Mashal murder case: AWKUM superintendent sent to prison on judicial remand

MARDAN: Abdul Wali Khan University superintendent along with another university employee and a student were sent to prison on judicial remand on Friday.

The three suspects – AWKUM superintendent Afsar Khan, office assistant Sajjad and student Waleed – were presented before a judicial magistrate court earlier today.

All three of the suspects in the lynching of Mashal Khan denied the charges against them, following which the court sent them to prison on judicial remand till May 4.

So far, a total of 32 suspects have been taken into custody, of which 13 suspects are on remand while 19 have been sent to prison, according to Mardan police.

Earlier, another suspect Imran was detained by police in Malakand Agency’s mountainous area Palai.

On Thursday, eight other suspects were presented before an anti-terrorism court following the expiry of their four-day remand.

AWKUM remains closed following the brutal lynching of Mashal Khan by a violent mob over blasphemy allegations at campus premises on April 13.

Administration staff of the university, however, has continued to work, while investigative officials have been visiting the campus from time to time to continue the probe into the horrific incident.

Read more: Video surfaces showing mob vowing not to reveal name of Mashal Khan’s shooter

Earlier this week, a suspect named Wajahat confessed in a statement recorded before the magistrate and placed blame on the administration of the university.

In the statement available with Geo.tv, Wajahat said he acted against Mashal on directions from the university administration and had been called by class representative Mudassir Bashir to the chairman’s office on April 13.

He said he went to the office where 15-20 people including officials of administration were present, including some lecturers, superintendent and other employees.

Read more: University admin did not inform police of situation when summoned

