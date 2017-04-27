Print Story
American store's fake mud jeans take lumberjacking a bit too far

WDWeb Desk

American store's fake mud jeans take lumberjacking a bit too far
(Image: screenshot from Nordstrom website)

Fashionistas rejoice! Or not…

Various clothing stores in America, including Nordstrom, have been selling jeans with a “crackled, caked-on muddy coating”, but they recently came under the netizens’ watchful eye and you can imagine what happened next.

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans are being retailed at almost Rs. 48,000 (approximately $450) as “rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action”, according to Nordstrom’s website.

Manufactured by PRPS, the fake mud jeans can be complemented with the fashion company’s “mud denim jacket” and alternated with the “Destroyed” jeans that replace dirt with paint.

 

(Image: screenshot from Nordstrom website)
(Image: screenshot from Nordstrom website)

 

So much for faking it, eh?

The Internet exploded with sass and mockery at the trend (obviously), calling it insensitive and condescending about the actual working class.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

On the other hand, former Dirty Jobs TV show host Mike Rowe expressed his anger at the fake mud jeans on Facebook. He called it “a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don't. […] Something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort.”

Nordstrom is branding it as a pair of jeans “that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty.”

This means that Rowe isn’t actually wrong either. “They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic,” he stated in his post.

 

 

While Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue have been stocking the fake-dirt jeans for quite some time as well – as per CNN Money, it is only Nordstrom that faced the heat.

It is quite likely that the clothing brand tried to cash the hipster “lumberjack” trend, but sadly, it’s so 2016. Just so you know, the urban lumberjack style translates into a beard, unkempt hair, and plaid shirts, while pretending to be manly by going woodcutting in a real forest.

In fact, a leading mens’ grooming expert late last year said, “I am confident that quite soon this trend will continue and men will go for a completely clean shave in 2017.”

So what exactly are these fake muddy jeans for?

‘Yeah go adopt all these stupid fashion statements,’ we can already hear our mothers saying, as they let out a collective sigh.

