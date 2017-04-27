American store's fake mud jeans take lumberjacking a bit too far

Fashionistas rejoice! Or not…

Various clothing stores in America, including Nordstrom, have been selling jeans with a “crackled, caked-on muddy coating”, but they recently came under the netizens’ watchful eye and you can imagine what happened next.

The Barracuda Straight Leg Jeans are being retailed at almost Rs. 48,000 (approximately $450) as “rugged, Americana workwear that's seen some hard-working action”, according to Nordstrom’s website.

Manufactured by PRPS, the fake mud jeans can be complemented with the fashion company’s “mud denim jacket” and alternated with the “Destroyed” jeans that replace dirt with paint.



(Image: screenshot from Nordstrom website)

So much for faking it, eh?

The Internet exploded with sass and mockery at the trend (obviously), calling it insensitive and condescending about the actual working class.

#Nordstrom is selling more than just fake mud jeans. Their latest release is as bold as ever. pic.twitter.com/H160hdq7FE — Chris David Miles (@chrisdavidmiles) April 25, 2017

Who on earth goes out and buys a 500$ pair of fake mud jeans from Nordstrom when you can get a cheap pair and drag them through the mud? — Ryan (@Ryandizzl3) April 25, 2017

Don't buy $400 Nordstrom 'mud jeans'

Pay me $100 and I'll wear your pants in the mud and riding horses — Freebird (@elmDRE4Mwarrior) April 27, 2017

If you ever wanna know what's wrong with this world just look at Nordstrom selling a $425 pair of fake mud jeans That's all folks — Steven (@StevenW99451879) April 25, 2017

I'll charge $400 to throw mud at people who buy non-fake-mud jeans. @Nordstrom — Hammy (@GeoffHamilton33) April 25, 2017

@RachelRollar @RachelRollar Ridiculous, If Gen Z and Millennials want "mud jeans", they can do some hard work and their $20 Wrangler will look the same. — Tom ONeill (@TomONeill13) April 26, 2017

those "fake mud" jeans really do annoy me lol like I've been sitting on a gold mine for years & didn't even know it — Sydney Kleinert (@SydneyKleinert) April 26, 2017

Only in America can you buy "fake mud jeans" for $425.

Solution: Buy a $5 pair of jeans at a yard sale and jump in a mud puddle. — Kevin Roberts (@MrKevinRoberts) April 26, 2017

On the other hand, former Dirty Jobs TV show host Mike Rowe expressed his anger at the fake mud jeans on Facebook. He called it “a pair of jeans that look like they have been worn by someone with a dirty job…made for people who don't. […] Something to foster the illusion of work. The illusion of effort.”

Nordstrom is branding it as a pair of jeans “that shows you're not afraid to get down and dirty.”

This means that Rowe isn’t actually wrong either. “They’re a costume for wealthy people who see work as ironic – not iconic,” he stated in his post.

While Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue have been stocking the fake-dirt jeans for quite some time as well – as per CNN Money, it is only Nordstrom that faced the heat.

It is quite likely that the clothing brand tried to cash the hipster “lumberjack” trend, but sadly, it’s so 2016. Just so you know, the urban lumberjack style translates into a beard, unkempt hair, and plaid shirts, while pretending to be manly by going woodcutting in a real forest.

In fact, a leading mens’ grooming expert late last year said, “I am confident that quite soon this trend will continue and men will go for a completely clean shave in 2017.”

So what exactly are these fake muddy jeans for?

‘Yeah go adopt all these stupid fashion statements,’ we can already hear our mothers saying, as they let out a collective sigh.

