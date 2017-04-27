‘One Nation, One Vision’: Pakistanis participate in industrial fair in Germany

More than 30 Pakistani Engineering companies are participating in Hannover Messe 2017, world’s leading industrial show in Hannover, Germany. The event is aimed at promoting emerging technologies, future engineering trends, state-of-the-art machinery, which would help in dissemination of knowledge to young graduates.

Hannover Messe, which started on April 24 and ends tomorrow, presents practical solutions for the future of manufacturing industry. For five days across the packed exhibition ground, 6,500 exhibitors from 70 countries are showcasing intelligent robots, 3D printers, solutions for industry 4.0 and highly efficient energy systems.

Pakistan’s participation in the event was organised by the Engineering Development Board (EDB), Ministry of Industries and Production consecutively from 2006 to 2009, in 2016 and 2017, with the help of Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Board of Investment and the Embassy of Pakistan in Berlin.

“EDB wanted to bring Pakistan’s best engineering companies to showcase Pakistan’s engineering manufacturing products at leading technology fair,” said Asim Ayaz, Director General Manager EDB.

Pakistan’s delegation also comprises five professors from the country’s leading engineering universities.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Germany Jauhar Saleem was also present at the event and visited stalls of participants from Pakistan.

Speaking with Geo.tv, Ambassador Saleem said that Pakistan’s exports rely heavily on its textile sector, and needs to invest in engineering and technology products, which is the way forward. He praised the initiative by EDB to bring several Pakistani manufacturers at Hannover Messe, he added.

The ambassador urged the exhibitors to continue follow-up activities with the visitors at their booths to convert these opportunities into real business transactions, which will result in economic benefits for the country.

Commercial Counselor Berlin, Jehangir Mushtaq Virk has ensured support to the exporters of engineering goods in order to lock business deals German engineering companies.

Regular presence at such a global industrial fair reflects the commitment of exporters, said Abdul Hamid shared, who has been participating for the past 10 years at the Hannover Messe. He added that convincing highly professional buyers in Germany is not easy, but a company can enjoy long-term relations with them if it is able to built trustworthy relations.

Another exhibitor said that the Pakistani automotive industry is still in a developing phase and exhibiting its products at the Hannover Messe will help it become aware of the industry trends.

Pakistan’s pavilion at the event remained the focus of visitors due to its design, colour scheme and its central location. The giveaway items including mini-footballs and green bags attracted attention of the international visitors.

The 70th Hannover Messe was inaugurated by German chancellor Angela Merkel and the Prime Minister of Poland.

