Foreigners among six suspects held in Karachi

KARACHI: At least six suspects, including two foreign nationals, involved in different crimes were apprehended in Karachi late Thursday, police said.

The arrests were made during raids in various areas late this night, police said. Three suspects were rounded up in a raid conducted in Keamari's Jackson area.

They were said to be involved in drug peddling. Officials also claimed to have recovered intoxicants from them.

Another suspect was held from Pakistan Bazar area in Orangi Town. The suspect was reportedly involved in robberies.

Meanwhile, the law enforcers conducted another raid in Sharifabad area and arrested two foreign nationals. The suspects had been staying in the country illegally, officials said.

They added that a case has also been registered against the duo.

