Get ready to charge your iPhone through your Wi-Fi

Tired of charging your phone with cords and chargers? Apple has got something new for you.

In the future, charging your iPhone could be as seamless as getting in range of a Wi-Fi signal.

Yes, it's happening!

Apple was recently granted a patent for a system equipped to harness the wireless signals emitted by routers to charge electronic devices. The system described in the filing, which was uncovered by AppleInsider, would depend on the same frequencies we now use to transfer data over the air to give our phones a constant source of power.

The system described in the filing, which was uncovered by AppleInsider, would depend on the same frequencies we now use to transfer data over the air to give our phones a constant source of power.

Now, you could walk into a room with one of the routers and automatically connect to the power source, finally freeing up our phones from wires, external packs, and charging platforms to make battery woes a thing of the past.

Cool! Isn't it?

The design calls for routers with specialized antennae and circuitry systems that could boost the wireless signal with even more output power, which would then be harnessed by a receiver in the iPhone and converted to more juice for your battery.

It looks like a promising way to wirelessly charge your iPhone. It could also curb the number of gadgets you need to have in your house, and it might even mean Apple’s AirPort router isn’t dead, after all.

The antennae could make use of beam steering (or beamforming), a technology used to more accurately direct wireless signals to connected devices.

The upcoming iPhone 8 is rumored to use that setup of close range wireless charging using the Qi standard (the same inductive setup used by Samsung and others) — so for now, our full-on wireless dreams will have to wait for the technology to develop.

0



0





