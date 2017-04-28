Stage set for first PTI rally since Panama verdict

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will hold its first public rally since the Panama case judgment was announced. The stage, for the first of a string of rallies planned across Pakistan, is being set in Islamabad’s parade ground.

Workers and supporters from Lahore and Peshawar are expected to attend the rally. Caravans from the two cities are expected to reach Islamabad ahead of the Imran Khan’s address.

In order to secure the rally and avoid an untoward incident over 2300 police personnel will be deployed on duty at the parade ground. A separate enclosure has been made for ladies; interestingly the ladies enclosure will be secured by 50 female police personnel instead of the usual PTI tigers.

Three stages have been set at the parade ground, one for the party’s top leadership, another for the second tier leadership and a third for the media personnel covering the rally.

Three entry points have also been set up; one for the VIPs, another for ladies and third for the general public wishing to attend the rally.

The crowds are expected to start arriving at the parade ground by 4:00PM

