Person who made Rs10bn offer was ready to pay even more: Imran Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Sunday said that the person who offered to pay Rs10 billion to him to be silent on the Supreme Court's decision over Panama leaks case, was ready to pay even more.

“Rs10 billion offer was just the start; [they] were ready to pay more,” Khan claimed while speaking to reporters, after arriving in Karachi earlier today to lead the ‘Huqooq-e-Karachi march’.

Khan said he would reveal the name of the person who made the offer if the courts agree to provide protection to the person.

Taking aim at Nawaz Sharif yet again, Khan said the Prime Minister had lost the moral authority to rule the country.

“Nawaz Sharif is glued to his seat because of the billions of rupees in commission he gets from his contracts,” Khan claimed, adding that the rulers had chosen money over dignity.

In a jibe at Asif Ali Zardari, Khan said the former president’s talks about the issue of corruption were a sign of the Day of Judgment.

“I have never taken any U-turns. It’s the Prime Minister who lies all the time,” the PTI chief said, adding that he would be happy if the rulers take him to court over the claim of Rs10 billion offer.

Read more: PML-N threatens to drag Imran to court over claim of Rs10bn offer

Speaking on the problems facing Karachi residents, Khan said the issue of water scarcity was the most serious and would be the focus of today’s march.

“Karachi is buried in filth. Money that should be spent on development of Sindh goes to Dubai instead,” the PTI chairman said.

“I had promised the people of Karachi I would come here after getting done with the Panama case, and I am here now,” he remarked.

'Stand up to protest for your rights'

In a video message earlier, Imran Khan called on the people of Karachi to join in the march to protest for their rights. The walk is scheduled to begin on Sunday, 3pm from Mazar-e-Quaid.

“I invite the people of Karachi to join me in the walk to demand their rights. The sole purpose of the march is to highlight the day-to-day problems faced by the residents of Karachi and to pressurise the government to resolve these problems,” Khan said in the message.

The PTI chief added that the walk aims to bring to the spotlight issues such as loadshedding, water shortage and garbage disposal.

“Today’s walk will send a message that when people don’t get their rights, they stand up and protest,” he said.

I want all the people of Karachi to join us in our #HuqooqEKarachiMarch Sunday 30th at 3pm pic.twitter.com/pHIk7qgzDG — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 29, 2017

A week ago, PTI took to the streets of Karachi to mobilise and invite the public for the ‘Huqooq-e-Karachi’ march. Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram is also set to join the march today.

Meanwhile, a heat wave is forecasted in the city, with temperatures predicted to rise up to 41 degrees Celsius today.

